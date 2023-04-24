Alice Marie (also known as Alicia) Campbell, wife, mother, grammie, sister and friend, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Saline, MI at the age of 77.
She was born Alice Marie Smith on June 6, 1945 in Ladora, Iowa to Emma Kozoshek and William J. Smith. She was raised on Iowa farms along with her eight siblings. The family moved to Marengo Iowa in 1958. She graduated from Iowa Valley Community High School (IVHS) in 1964. She loved learning and all things school. At the age of 13, Alice knew her chosen career would be in education.
Alice graduated from Ottumwa Heights Jr. College for Women (Ottumwa, Iowa) in 1966. She continued her education at Central Michigan University earning her BA in Elementary Education in 1969. The next year she completed her MA at CMU in Elementary Education, and in 1974 completed another MA in K-12 Counseling.
Alice began her teaching career at St Joseph's School in Auburn, Michigan on a provisional certificate while completing her studies at CMU. In 1969, she began teaching in the Midland Public Schools. In 1983 she joined a committee to develop Midland's first elementary counseling program and was later hired as its first counselor.
Alice had a heart for the young child, understanding their joys and fears; always looking to enhance their world with kindness, respect and happiness in her work with them. She always said, "I like to be happy," and applied that happiness in her work.
Alice married Joseph Bazzy in 1981. He preceded her in death. She married Dr. Barry Campbell in 1984. He preceded her in death in 2022. Together they raised his two daughters, whose mother had died young. She and her husband retired in 1994 to his hometown of Luther, Michigan. In 1994 Alice returned to work for the Pine River Area Schools for seven years in elementary counseling before retiring again in 2005.
Alice was a faith filled member of St. Brigid's Church in Midland and St. Ignatius Church in Luther. She took joy in serving as a liturgist, training lectors, and readying the Church for different liturgical seasons. She enjoyed nature with gardening, birding and cutting wood with her husband on their acreage. Her favorite bird was the Eastern Bluebird, and she enjoyed tending her string of 50 Bluebird boxes throughout the year.
Her favorite retirement role was that of "Grammie" to her six grandchildren: Campbell, Anson, Emerson, McKinley, Weston and Hudson. She treasured each of them with all her heart and found the greatest joy in her time with them. The children loved especially "watching" summer thunderstorms that Grammie enjoyed so much.
Alice is survived by her two daughters Kristen Campbell and Kathryn (Doug) Jones; her six grandchildren; as well as five siblings; a sister-in-law and their spouses. She was preceded in death by her two husbands; her parents; and three siblings.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Luther with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at the North Park Cemetery in Luther. A luncheon will be served in her honor at the Luther Lion's Club following the burial. Donations in Alice's name can be made to the Luther Area Library or to St. Ignatius Catholic Church.
