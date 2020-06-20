MANTON — Alice Marie Garbrecht, of Manton, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at home with her husband by her side. She was 73.
Alice was laid to rest at the Greenwood Township Cemetery near Manton. Due to the recent change in Michigan's Executive Order, public services will now be held at 2 p.m., next Saturday, June 27, 2020 with visitation one hour prior, at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face mask, if medically able, for the safety of others.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
