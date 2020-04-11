MANTON — Alice Marie Garbrecht, of Manton, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at home with her husband by her side. She was 73.
Alice was born on August 23, 1946 in Portland, Oregon to Richard and Leona (Rothrock) Gilbert. She entered into marriage with Terry Raymond Garbrecht on August 29, 1964 in Muskegon, where the two had spent much of their time as children. Alice and Terry celebrated the birth of their five children and eventually made their way to Manton 20 years ago. She could often be found tending to her horses over the many years or enjoying her time with her many grandchildren. In earlier years she spent time fishing with family or participating with her kids in 4H. She will be deeply missed by many.
Alice is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Terry Garbrecht, of Manton; her children, Sherri (Bill) Gilson, Raymond (Tammy) Garbrecht, Richard (Angela) Garbrecht, Leona (Michael) Elliot, Terry (Sherlyn) Garbrecht; 14 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; her sisters, Carol (Rick) Echtinaw and Virginia (Ed) Pickard; four sisters-in-law, Christine, Dort, Babs, and Virginia; many nieces and nephews; as well as several other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leona and Richard.
Private family services were being held and she was laid to rest at the Greenwood Township Cemetery near Manton. Public services will take place at a later date and will be announced closer to the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directed to Manton VFW.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
