CADILLAC — Alida H. Bevans of Cadillac passed away Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019 with her family by her side at the Grand Traverse Pavilions in Traverse City. She was 89.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Reverend Michael Janowski as celebrant. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
A full obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the Cadillac News.
