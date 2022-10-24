Alison "Sam" Lovell, of Manton, went home to Jesus with family by his side on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his home. He was 76.
Sam, as he was known by most, was born on July 10, 1946, in Manton, Michigan to Donald and Kathleen (Paddock) Lovell, he was one of 16 children. He entered into marriage with the former Gertrude "Jill" Mattison in Cadillac on January 31, 1969. After completing high school, Sam went on to answer the call of duty, serving in the United States Army for over 6 years. He was stationed over seas in Europe for over 19 months, and was assigned the position of Military Police in Germany. On April 8, 1968 he returned home and began his career. Sam started working at several local factories and then later proudly served his community as a Sheriff Deputy for Wexford County from 1976 until his time of retirement in 2003. In his spare time he could often be found outside tinkering around his workshop, coming up with his next DIY project. Sam liked to stop by the local restaurant for coffee hour catching up with his friends. He enjoyed planning vacations with his family and friends to the U.P., and will cherish the memories made on a special trip with the Kimbel girls: Marlena, Kimberly and Bobbi Jo. He enjoyed days spent camping at Lake Billings in younger years, and coming back to visit with friends in late years. Above all, Sam will be remembered for being a loving husband and father, and a devoted papa and great-papa to his own family and the family that came into his life.
Sam is survived by his two daughters, Tracy Lovell (Timothy Holm) of Manton and Trudy (Brad VanEffen) Harper of Cadillac; grandchildren, Samantha (Jacob) Denning, Tessa Bradley (Jerry), Bennett Reidt and Hunter Reidt; great-grandchildren, Ashtyn-Michael, Masyn-Adam, Ayden, Adalynn and Adrian; twin sister, Sally Rydstrom; sisters, Joan Babcock, Jean Truesdale, June Bever, Judy (Jim) Heady, Roxy (Gary) Letts, Glorida (Oscar) Peterson and Rebecca "Becky" Borgstrom; brothers, Harley Lovell and David Lovell; a brother-in-law, Joe Mattison; numerous nieces and nephews; beloved furry companion, Jakey; and many other loving family members and friends
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jill Lovell; son-in-law, Willy Dake; foster son, Richard "Dickie" Hermel; his parents, Donald and Kathleen Lovell; and siblings, Jeanette, Harold, Jim, Jess and Jeffery.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 11198 E. M- 55, Cadillac, MI 49601 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior. A luncheon will follow also at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lovell Family in care of his daughter, Tracy Lovell, for an address to mail please call (231)775-3433.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
