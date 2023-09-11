Allan C Cartwright, 79, passed away on August 9, 2023 in Tawas, Michigan.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Mabel (Sparks) Cartwright, his great-granddaughters, Elise and Bethany.
Allan is survived by his wife, Jennifer Senople Cartwright
his sisters, Virginia (Bob) Potts and June (Bruce) Martin.
He is also survived by his daughters, Shari Cartwright (Tom) Raniszewski and Denise Cartwright (Rob Hines), as well as his step-children, Jimmy Kasir (Destiny), Katherine Kacir Spires (Ken Harrison), and Edward Kacir.
Allan will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Terri Hofstetter, Taylor Fulton, Scott Hamner, Shannon Fulton, and many step-grandchildren.
After graduating he proudly served his country in the Air Force.
A ceremony to celebrate Allan's life will be held on October 21 at 2pm at American Legion Post 422 in Hale, Michigan.
