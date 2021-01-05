Allen C. Tuttle of Tustin passed away Saturday evening, January 2, 2021 at The Medilodge of GTC in Traverse City. He was 80. Allen was born on March 25, 1940 in Lake County, Michigan to George & Thelma (Lucas) Tuttle and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Tustin High School and later served in the National Guard. Mr. Tuttle was a heating contractor before operating AC Tuttle Contracting for many years. He had a strong work ethic, but always managed a way to incorporate family. Mr. Tuttle loved to be in the woods. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and running his sawmill. He was an accomplished wood worker; creating many things from trees he planted and later milled. Mr. Tuttle was a long time member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin.
On July 8, 1961 in Cadillac he married the former Kathleen E. McLeod and she survives him along with their children: Brigitte (Chad) Southern of Marion, Arkansas and Eric (Stephanie) Tuttle of Tustin; four grandchildren: Casey and Landry Southern and Bailey and Kyla Johansen; siblings: George (Gay) Tuttle, Jr. of Tustin, Rex Tuttle of Luther, Joan Rietdyk of Grand Haven; brother-in-law, Stan McCreary of Missouri and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Violet McCreary.
Private funeral services will be held with Rev. Dr. David M. Doane officiating and burial will take place at Burdell Township Cemetery in Osceola County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
