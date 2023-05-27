Allen Dale Reid, long time resident of Manton, passed away on Tuesday, May 21. 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with his daughter Tawsha and Dennis by his side. He was 86.

Allen was born on February 1, 1937, in Bay City, Michigan to E J and Pearl Reid. As a young man, Al enlisted in the United States Army proudly serving his country on multiple occasions, including during the Korean War. On July 20, 1968, Al entered into marriage with the former Cheri "Judy" Jewel Harrington, the couple celebrated 54 years together before her passing last May. Al was a talented tradesman working hard the majority of his life in the construction and RV repair fields. He often spent time wood working, fixing things around the house, or creating another little project to occupy his time. He proudly served most of his adult life as a paid and volunteer firefighter. He enjoyed and looked forward to having breakfast and being greeted by staff and friends at the Cast Iron restaurant several times a week. He will be remembered by his loving family and by the Manton community.

Al is survived by his three children, Brian (Karin) Reid, Scott (Kelly) Reid, and Tawsha Reid; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheri "Judy" Jewel Reid; his parents; and his siblings.

In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held at this time and any memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

