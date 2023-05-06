Allen G. Crouse

Mr. Allen Gene Crouse, age 87, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Spring Lake. He was born on April 20, 1936 To Kenneth and Evelyn (Knapp) Crouse. Al was raised in Manton, MI where he graduated High School in 1954. It was there that he met the love of his life, Connie Bennett and the two were married on June 21, 1958. Al started working at Dow Corning in Hemlock, MI where he was involved in the engineering of electronic communication systems. His skills led him to the Rockwell Science Center in Anaheim, CA. Al and Connie moved out west with their three children and Al continued his career developing ways to grow pure silicon crystals that were then used in several different communication systems in the space industry, including systems on space shuttles. Al retired from Rockwell Science Center and five days later moved back to Michigan with Connie. Al kept busy in retirement working at Terra Verde Golf Course, fixing up golf carts and getting countless rounds of golf in. He was a devoted active member of Journey Church in Muskegon and met his group of friends for breakfast every Wednesday morning. Al had a wonderful sense of humor and loved joking around and teasing others. Al and Connie enjoyed camping with their children growing up, and later on with their grandchildren. There were many summer evenings spent with family at their cabin and camper on Billings Lake in Manton. Al was always thinking of others’ well-being and wanted to help them in any capacity that he could. He was a talented carpenter and built several furniture pieces for friends, family and church. He also took the time to make headstones for his family and ancestors that did not already have one at gravesites. Al will always be remembered as thoughtful and kind by his wife of nearly 65 years, Connie; children, Russell (Darla Lake) Crouse and Sandra Crouse; daughter-in-law, Cheryl (Jim Paulbeck) Crouse; grandchildren, Zachary Crouse (Viki Stark), Tyler (Tanya) Crouse, Dylan (Lauren) Crouse, Travis Crouse, and Cassidy (Adam) Vitek; great-grandchildren, Neil, Logan, Reagan, Sunny, Colter, Louis, and Avery; and brothers, Donald Crouse and David Crouse. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Crouse; sister, Margaret Tidey; and parents. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM, Wednesday, May 10 at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 – 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Al’s name may be directed to Journey Church. Please feel free to share a memory with the family online at www.sytsemafh.com.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- 'I feel like Sunnyside is under attack'
- Cadillac's Gonzalez headed to Alma for wrestling
- The stretch run: Track season closing in on regionals
- Elks trip up Vikings; more prep sports
- Rover sniffs out answer to questions about warehouse and sidewalks
- Cedar Creek illegal kennel case still under investigation by sheriff's office
- Public hearing set to raise water, sewer rates in Cadillac by 5%
- Warmer weather means return of free music throughout Cadillac area
Most Popular
Articles
- Lifelong friends team up to bring national acts to Cadillac
- DNR morel mushroom primer for spring hunters
- Two suspects arrested in connection with string of Lake County burglaries
- Cadillac Farmers Market may relocate after city changes parking arrangement
- After more than 50 years of combined service 2 Cadillac Post troopers retire
- Police has person of interest after Wednesday pursuit is suspended for safety reasons
- Police have recovered the body of missing angler on the Manistee River near Tippy Dam
- Jackson resigns as Cadillac head football coach
- Available for Orders: Collins Bus All Electric Ford E-Transit Type A School Bus
- Former Detroit Tigers pitcher scheduled to visit Missaukee May 4
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.