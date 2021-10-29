Allen James Hansen, age 69 of Tustin died Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital of Covid.
He was born on October 10, 1952, in Cadillac the son of the late Max J. & Marie H. (Mishler) Hansen, Sr. He was employed for 20 years plus in maintenance at Centennial Arms in Evart and retired from Cadillac Casting. (CCI). Most recently he was employed at his dream job by Swick Custom Butchering part time in Tustin.
Allen loved county music and guitar, playing in a band with his father and two brothers. He loved to hunt and share time with his many friends.
Survivors include his son Jason Hansen & daughter; Amber Kupps both of Evart, & daughter; Kaitlyn Fitzpatrick, several grandchildren, brother; Max (Ann) Hansen, Jr. of Cadillac, sisters; Linda Hansen Graham of Cadillac, Sharon Hansen of LeRoy, and Peggy (James Lehr) Lattimer also of Cadillac, as well as nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother Clarence "Pinkerton" Hansen.
Special thank you to Amanda Simmons who cared for Allen in his later years.
No "Farwell Party" is planned at this time.
Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
