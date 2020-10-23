Allen Michael Eichhorn, age 38 of Harrison, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020 following an automobile accident in Osceola County. He was born on July 20, 1982 in Cadillac to Thomas and Teresa (Nelson) Ingall.
He had worked in a steel mill in Coldwater, was self employed doing odd jobs, and worked as a tattoo artist. He enjoyed art work, tinkering, crafts, camping and river floating.
He is survived by his children, Dakota, Seth, and Cheyenne Eichhorn of Manistique. His parents, Thomas and Lisa Ingall of Jackson along with siblings, Crystal (John) Frank of Boon, Travis Lee Randal of Temple, Christopher Randal of Jackson, Calvin Randal of Reed City, Charles (Amber) Potter II of LeRoy, Jeremiah James (Crystal Wright) Ingall of Perry and Lulu Serhan of Dearborn, grandmothers, Charlotte Eichhorn of Harrison and Dolores Ingall of Edmore. There many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives surviving.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Ann Nelson (Eichhorn), sister, Natasha Beebe, grandpas, James Eichhorn and James Ingall.
Memorial services will be held on November 7, at 11:00 A.M. at the Marion First Baptist Church with Floyd Ankney officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
