Allen Michael Eichhorn

The memorial service that was scheduled for Allen Eichhorn on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Marion First Baptist Church has been postponed. When a new date has been set an announcement will be made through the Cadillac Evening News. Arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
