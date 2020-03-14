MIDLAND — Allen R. Roderick of Midland passed away Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at the home of his mother in Cadillac.  He was 60.  Allen was born on June 17, 1959 in Cadillac to Larry A. and Gloria J. (Kendall) Roderick.

 Allen attended Pine River Schools and had been employed at the Soaring Eagle Casino for many years.  He was a volunteer fireman for many years and volunteered with the Red Cross going to Florida in 2017 after hurricane Irma.  Allen also enjoyed working in the garden and deer hunting.

 Survivors include his children, Lisa Inscho of Cadillac, James Roderick of Mesick, Allen (Amanda) Roderick of Coleman, Ryan (Heather) Roderick of Portland, and Clay Roderick of Lake Isabella; 10 grandchildren; his mother, Gloria Roderick of Cadillac; three brothers, Larry (Michelle) Roderick, Jr. of Cadillac, Ken (Maxine) Roderick of Grand Rapids and Brian (Connie) Roderick of Cadillac; a sister-in-law, Jessica (Mark) Dandy of Cadillac; as well as many nieces and nephews. Allen was preceded in death by his father, Larry and a brother, Steven Roderick both in 2014, and an infant brother, Roger.

 Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Independent Bible Church in Cadillac with Pastor Nate Walker officiating. Friends may meet the family prior to services at the church.  Allen’s final resting place will be Selma Township Cemetery. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or Independent Bible Church. 

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com

