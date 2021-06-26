Allen Rex Long, Sr. of Hoxeyville passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at home. He was 86.
Allen was born January 20, 1935 in Montgomery County, Indiana to Harvey B. and Audrey G. (Glover) Long.
He graduated from Ladoga High School in Indiana and served in the United States Army. Allen worked as a contractor in residential and commercial construction. In retirement, Allen enjoyed working his farm, meeting with friends at local restaurants, and actively serving his church. Allen was a faithful member of the Cadillac church of Christ for 48 years.
On June 21, 1958 in Hoxeyville he married Marilyn C. Dostal and they were blessed to have celebrated their 63rd anniversary. She survives him along with their children: Colleen (Rodney) Runyon, Russell Joe Long, Allen (Charla) Rex Long, Jr., Andrew Harvey (Catherine) Long; grandchildren: Erika (Blake)Sherburne, Caelin Runyon, Ashton Long, Colton Long, Grace Long, Elise Long, Charleigh Long, Allen Rex "Alex" Long III; great- grandchildren: Madelin Westman, Jacoby Sherburne, Llewelyn Sherburne; brothers, Thomas (Ila) Long and Dale Edward Long.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Loree Long.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
