Alma June "Minzey" Wyckoff age 90 of McBain passed away on September 3, 2023, rolling through the pearly gates on her hot pink motorcycle, following a motorcycle accident. She was born on January 14, 1933 to Charles S. and Goldie Cynthia (Allman) Rawson in the Marion area. Alma moved around frequently as a child, having many good times with cousins and creating memories unique to the hard times of the 30's and 40's. At the age of 12, after her mom passed away, she was taken in by her sister Frances who raised her until graduating high school.
She married Richard Minzey on May 1, 1952 in Angola, Indiana; he preceded her in death on February 21, 2008. Alma married Jerry Lee Wyckoff on August 17, 2013 at the Minzey family home in McBain.
Alma was an active member in the City of McBain, including owning and operating a Women's clothing store & selling Cameo Couture, volunteering as a boy scout and girl scout leader, and joining Bonnie Hughston as dance leaders for 4-H. She will be remembered endearingly at Halloween-time as the "lady who made you do a trick for your treat". Alma was voted in as Outstanding Young Woman of America's "Young Woman of the Year", a member of the Red Hat Lady society, and a member of the Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church; she was a former member of the McBain Presbyterian Church for many years. Alma loved flower gardening, using her flowers and nature as inspiration in painting oil and watercolor artwork. She enjoyed dancing the polka and the waltz. Alma's greatest enjoyment was riding her motorcycle; over the years she had ridden all over the country - even to Alaska and Canada!
She is survived by her husband: Jerry Lee Wyckoff of McBain; children: Pam Babcock of McBain, Terry (Bobbi) Minzey of Ishpeming, Teresa (Craig) Hunter of Springport, Lance (Kim) Minzey of McBain; stepchildren: Jerry M .Wyckoff of Clarksville, Tn., Mark (Noel) Wyckoff of Mobile, Alabama, and Heather Sue Gallop of Owosso; grandchildren: Joshua (Sam) Hunter, Rachel Hunter, Dustin (Liz) Hunter, Andy Babcock, Kacie Grey, Brock Babcock, Lance Jr. (Daila) Minzey, Ryan (Autumn) Minzey, Scott (Terri) Willey, Tyler Frye, Cheyenne Wyckoff, Alex Wyckoff, and Alainna Wyckoff; 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild; sister: Shirley Bennett (Max) Pifer of Evart, and a sister-in-law, Delores Minzey of Bellville.
She was preceded in death by: grandson Nathan Hunter; siblings: Earl (Eva) Rawson, Mae (Howdy) Mahloney, Frances (Basil) Niver, Lyle (Mary) Rawson, Edith (George) Wager and a sister-in-law, Phyllis (Orville) Snyder.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with visitation on Friday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Reverend Steve Boven will officiate at the funeral and lunch will follow at the Marion V.F.W. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com
