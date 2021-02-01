Almeda Mae Freeman of Mesick passed away Saturday morning, January 30, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 83. Almeda was born on July 11, 1937 in Cadillac to Esley Howard & Edith Janet (Wright) Snider.
She graduated from Mesick High School in 1955 and worked various jobs in the area and most recently she had been employed at WALMART in Cadillac. She enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, sewing, crocheting, knitting, reading, traveling, baking, and gardening, berry picking, doing crafts and feeding the wildlife around her home. But, most of all Almeda loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and she enjoyed watching all of their sporting events.
On November 26, 1955 in Harrietta she married James C. Freeman and he survives her along with their 3 sons: James C. Freeman, Jr. of Lander, Wyoming, Wesley (Mary Jo) Freeman of Harrietta, and Lindy (Rochelle) Freeman of Fort Washakie, Wyoming; a daughter in law, Lois Montgomery of Shepard; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a brother, Dean snider of Fowlerville; and 2 sisters: Delores Habian of Mesick and Betty Mikaska of Fowlerville and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher L. Freeman in 2016 and 2 sisters: Linda McVay and Patsy Jenkins.
In accordance with Almeda's wishes private services will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
