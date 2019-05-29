HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP — Alva “Al‘ Wesley Grover, lifelong resident of the Marion area passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 78.
He was born on August 12, 1940, in Dighton, Michigan to Jonathan and Dorothy Grover. From a young age Al stepped up to care for his family with the untimely death of his father. He began tending to the chores around the farm and grew into what would become his lifestyle and career in farming for many years. In 1968 he bought the farm in Highland Township and continued farming, even helping others in the area. Al wasn’t afraid of hard work, or afraid to take a good nap when it was needed. He enjoyed working the land and providing for his family while enjoying the outdoors. He will be missed by a loving family and remembered by his beloved children and grandchildren.
Al is survived by his two children; his son, Wesley Grover of Tustin; his daughter, Shana (Jeff) Stahl of Tustin; four grandchildren, Sullivan and Alyza Grover, and Jonathan and Natalie Stahl; one sister, Grace (Joe) Housek; as well as many other loving family members, friends, and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Grover; his siblings, Wayne, Clara, Dora and June; as well as his parents.
Memorial services celebrating Al’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Shana Stahl.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
