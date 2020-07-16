EVART — Alva Lee Steig, age 88 of Evart, MI died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on December 8, 1931 in Reed City, MI the son of the late Lester E. & Lena (Samuels) Steig. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict from 1954-56. He married Vera Jean Baldwin on July 1, 1961 at the Church of God in Sears, Michigan. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2016.
Alva’s career as a maintenance supervisor and in purchasing included working at many area businesses, Evart Products, Great Lakes Energy, Reed City Tool and Die, Cooper Industries, and Four Star. Alva was a member of American Legion Post #300 in Lake City and the IEBW Union. An outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing.
Survivors include three children, Richard, Robert, and Laura Steig; his sister, Marian Lindquist of LeRoy; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Sanford L. Steig.
Graveside and Military Services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 4 p.m at the Ashton West Cemetery.
Please visit Alva’s personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a story or photo. The family has entrusted the Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center with funeral arrangements.
