Alvin Agema, age 94 of Falmouth, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Tustin House in Tustin. He was born on September 17, 1927 to Joseph and Jennie (Doornbos) Agema in Aetna Township, Missaukee County. On June 5, 1953 Alvin married Gezina Koetje at the Highland Christian Reformed Church.
Alvin spent his life farming, starting with dairy farming as a young man then eventually doing custom crop harvesting for other farmers, and his own crops. He enjoyed cutting firewood, and bossing everybody around. He also drove school bus for the Falmouth and McBain Schools, raised lots of chickens and loved square baling hay. He was also a lifetime member of the Prosper Christian Reformed Church and as well a member with Farm Bureau for 68 years. In the past year he enjoyed spending time listening to his old records on his phonograph.
Alvin is survived by his children; Jerry Agema of McBain, Dan Agema of Idaho, Ed Agema of Falmouth, Kathy Agema of Falmouth, and Bob (Heidi) Agema of Falmouth, special care givers and grandchildren; Kasia (Nathan) Vasser of Falmouth, 12 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings; Cynthia (Marv) Bazuin of McBain, and Ruth Clayton of Florida, brother in-law; Hank Koetje of Byron Center and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 6 at the Prosper Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Dirk Koetje officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service and burial will take place in the Prosper Cemetery. In the lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made out the Prosper CRC building fund. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
