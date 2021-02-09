Alvin Ellsworth Trowbridge, 84, of Mesick, died Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Cremation has taken place, and services will be held in the spring.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com
