Alvin Keith Eneix, of Cadillac passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at his home with family by his side. He was 86.

Alvin was born on April 24, 1936, in Flint, Michigan to Jessie Monroe and Audrey Grace (Martin) Eneix. After completing high school, he went on to answer the call of duty, serving in the United States Marine Corps.On May 14, 1960 he entered into marriage with the former Doloris Irene Price in Davison, Michigan. Alvin owned and operated several automotive businesses throughout his life, until his time of retirement. In his spare time, he could often be found outside going hunting or fishing. He liked to play in several bands with his friends as a lead guitarist and singer. Alvin cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alvin is survived by his loving wife, Doloris Eneix; children, Shawn (Margo Summer) Eneix, David Eneix, and Serina (Craig) Gerstenberger; grandchildren, Shannon (Chris), Melissa (Phil), Gavin (Zay), and Brennan (Leanna); great-grandchildren, Josh, Brooklyn and Alyissa; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Grace Eneix; a granddaughter, Christina; and a great-granddaughter, Natalie.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Stroke Association.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"