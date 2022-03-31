Alyce Faye Wright, of Cadillac and the greater Mesick area, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Sunnyside Senior Living. She was 85.
Alyce was born on April 14, 1936, in Meauwataka, Michigan to Maurice and Wilma (Michaels) McConnell, and was raised by her loving grandparents, Herman and Mary McConnell. She was a 1954 graduate of Mesick High School. Alyce often spent time knitting, crocheting, or doing cross-stitch. She was a long time and faithful member of the Mesick Seventh Day Adventist Church, where she served as superintendent for many years. Many in the community would know or recognize Alyce for her trips through town, as well as traveling some distance, on her moped or cross country skis. She was playful at heart and liked to play pranks on family and friends. Alyce would often pass time reading her Bible or bird watching. She will be remembered by many for her servant's heart.
Alyce is survived by her children, Brenda Fessenden of Cadillac, Russell Fessenden of Mesick, Lisa (Dan) Busby of Mesick, and Bob (Kerrie) Fessenden of Kalkaska; her grandchildren, Jessica (Larry Booth) Ream, Jennifer Blood, Justin (Brandi) Ream, Bud (Natalie) Fessenden, Brook (Tasha) Fessenden, Zackary Fessenden, Phyllis (James) McInerney, Tiffany (Ben) Rhodea, Allyson (Matt) Thomas, Brittany Wright, Ashley (Joey) Fessenden, and Sage (Bailey) Fessenden; great-grandchildren, Vinny, Crystal, Courtney, Dillon, Lily, Conner, Xavier, Scarlett, Slater, Haven, Faith, Kane, Matthew, Tristian, Kyan, Christian, Ella, Jackson,Gabby, Braelynn, Emersyn, Wylder, and Denver; one great-great-granddaughter, Willow; her sisters, Diana (Craig) Soule, and Cheryl Masten all of Cadillac; many nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Herman and Mary McConnell; a sister, Phyllis (Jack) Stickney; her brother, Larry McConnell; and her parents.
Alyce's life will be celebrated at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at her beloved Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Mesick, located at 123 E. Mesick Ave, Mesick, MI 49668. Memorial contributions may be directed to Mesick Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
