Amanda Sue Engler
Amanda Sue Engler, 34 of Duncan, OK passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, in Tulsa, OK.

Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm Saturday, January 29, at New Life Church with Pastor Conny Moore officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Amanda was born November 14,1987 in Traverse City, Michigan to Daniel Paul Engler and Margaret Elizabeth (Herba) Engler. She worked in the fast-food industry as a manager. She loved painting and camping.

Preceding her in death are her great grandparents, Richard and Genevieve Burkhardt, Neil and Dorothy Bowen, Paul Engler, Evelyn and Adam Herba, William and Judith Engler, Edwin and Judith Herba; sister Brittany Engler.

Surviving is her son David James Engler of Michigan; daughter, Maria Jade Engler of Michigan; father, Daniel Paul Engler and wife Kelly of OK; mother, Margaret Elizabeth Guiette and husband Mark of Borger; brothers, Dustin Engler and Vincent Mentell; sisters, Amanda Hamilton, Megan Engler and Jasmine Engler; grandmother, Lepha Engler; aunts and uncles, Cheryl and Vicky Herba, Edwin Herba, II and wife Hausam, Paul and Tammy Herba, Madeline Herba, Debbie and Hugh Miller, William and Angie Engler, Angie and Paul Moceri; cousins, Joshua, Colby and Cody Herba, Amber Yarbrough, April Parker, Alana McArthur, Joshua Miller and Sami Ung.

