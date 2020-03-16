HARRISON — Amedee Rae Cleland, of Harrison and formerly of Marion, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital. She was 48.
Amedee was born on July 29, 1971, at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac to Gerald and Mirriam (Anastasia) Cleland. She grew up and attended school in Marion before eventually making her way to Harrison. Amedee was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Harrison, Michigan.
Amedee is survived by her loving mother and step-father, Mirriam and George Livingstone of Southfield; her sister, Brandy Cleland of Marion; her children, Andrew Cleland of Harrison, Kaylee Hall of Marion, and Felicia Waddell of LeRoy; her beloved grandchildren, Brooklynn, Tristan, Hannah, Katherine, Tessa, Airabell, and Zora and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Cleland; her infant daughter, Cassandra Cleland; her loving grandmother, Gladys J. Christie; step-grandfather, Lorris “Satch‘ Christie; grandfather, Alex Anastasia; and great-grandparents, Chester and Edith Laurain.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Marion on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Joseph Fix. Her urn will be laid to rest with her family at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or a charity of choice.
