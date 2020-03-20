HARRISON — Amedee Rae Cleland, of Harrison and formerly of Marion, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital. She was 48.
A memorial service will now be held at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home in Marion on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. This is a location change from the Catholic Church, services will be at the funeral home and no longer at St. Agnes.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.