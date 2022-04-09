Amelia Ann Waldo, 91, of Harrietta, passed away at her home on April 7, 2022 after an extended illness.
Amelia (Amy) was born on August 31, 1930, in Wayne, Michigan to James and Helen (Mittelstat) Sperry. She married Grant Waldo in August 1948, after first meeting him while she was scooping ice cream at the Wayne Dairy. They were married for 59 years until his death in 2008.
Amy started working at a young age, helping her parents raise chickens, ducks, turkeys, and spaniels at the family home. She worked at various jobs, retiring after 25+ years in the computer room at the Ford Motor Rouge plant processing payroll and inventory. Fishing onLake Michigan, skiing at Caberfae (eventually as a member of the Ski Patrol), and hunting on their land in Harrietta provided many happy hours. After retirement in 1982, Amy and Grant along with their son, Larry, planted 12 blueberry plants, then 2500, and eventually 2500 more, to open for business in 1989 as Harrietta Blueberry Hill, her lasting legacy. Amy enjoyed gardening (challenging the northern climate with magnolia, dogwood, rhododendron and azaleas), reading, and various cat companions throughout the years.
Amy is survived by her only son, Lawrence (Rosemary) of Harrietta and four grandsons - Jasen, Ryan, Marc and Luke, as well as, 3 great-grandchildren, Finnegan, McKenzie and Ezekiel; and a sister-in-law, Helen (Louis) Kolarov.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Sally and Eileen; a brother-in-law, Glenn Waldo and wife, Joyce; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Our grateful thanks to Munson Healthcare Hospice and home staff Candi and Alisa-RN.
No services are planned at this time. Donations may be directed to Munson Healthcare Hospice or the Cadillac Wexford Public Library. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
