Amelia Ann Waldo, 91, of Harrietta, passed away at her home on April 7, 2022 after an extended illness.

Amelia (Amy) was born on August 31, 1930, in Wayne, Michigan to James and Helen (Mittelstat) Sperry. She married Grant Waldo in August 1948, after first meeting him while she was scooping ice cream at the Wayne Dairy. They were married for 59 years until his death in 2008.

Amy started working at a young age, helping her parents raise chickens, ducks, turkeys, and spaniels at the family home. She worked at various jobs, retiring after 25+ years in the computer room at the Ford Motor Rouge plant processing payroll and inventory. Fishing onLake Michigan, skiing at Caberfae (eventually as a member of the Ski Patrol), and hunting on their land in Harrietta provided many happy hours. After retirement in 1982, Amy and Grant along with their son, Larry, planted 12 blueberry plants, then 2500, and eventually 2500 more, to open for business in 1989 as Harrietta Blueberry Hill, her lasting legacy. Amy enjoyed gardening (challenging the northern climate with magnolia, dogwood, rhododendron and azaleas), reading, and various cat companions throughout the years.

Amy is survived by her only son, Lawrence (Rosemary) of Harrietta and four grandsons - Jasen, Ryan, Marc and Luke, as well as, 3 great-grandchildren, Finnegan, McKenzie and Ezekiel; and a sister-in-law, Helen (Louis) Kolarov.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Sally and Eileen; a brother-in-law, Glenn Waldo and wife, Joyce; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Our grateful thanks to Munson Healthcare Hospice and home staff Candi and Alisa-RN.

No services are planned at this time. Donations may be directed to Munson Healthcare Hospice or the Cadillac Wexford Public Library. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.