CEDAR SPRINGS — Amy (Dunn) Rowland, 53, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Amy was born May 14, 1966 in Mt Pleasant, MI.
She was a loving and compassionate person, with a vivacious personality who always made people around her laugh. Amy was gentle and loving by nature, which touched not only family and friends, but also her loyal canine companion, Dexter.
Amy will be forever remembered by her son, Andrew; parents, Bob Dunn and Maureen (Tom) McConnell; sisters and brother, Lisa (Gib) Morse, Megan (Shawn) Cash, Erin Steen, and Rob (Lori) Dunn. Amy was also loved by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
She was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her beloved son, Chad; nephew Owen; and grandparents, Derry & Eula Dunn and Carl & Mary Archey. Amy will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of donations and in the spirit of Amy's loving-kindness to others, the family asks that you pay it forward by giving your time or sharing your talents with those less fortunate and those kind acts will bring a smile to someone's face who is in need.
If you would still like to make a memorial contribution or donation of any kind, you can make it to Have Mercy, 703 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838, or on their website at havemercymi.org
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.