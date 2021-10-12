Amy Jean Johnson-Hill of Cadillac passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at her home. She was 51. Amy was born on October 30, 1969 in Cadillac to Arnold E. "Skip" & Shirley J. (Olson) Johnson and they preceded her in death.
Amy has lived in the Cadillac area all her life and graduated from Cadillac High School and later went to Grand Valley State University. Most recently she had been employed at Avon Protection in Cadillac.
Reading, watching video games, classic rock, criminal investigations, frogs, ghosts and her dog Chewie were many of her favorite things.
On May 19, 1994 in Cadillac she married Gregory C. Hill and he survives her along with children: David D-C. Hill of Mesick, Rain G. Johnson- Hill and Fate A. Johnson-Hill both of Cadillac; 3 grandchildren: Ryan Hill, Aubrey Hill and Aeriona Hill; her siblings: Kim (Allen) Dean of Leroy, Kathy (James) Soukup of Buckley, Arnold "Arnie" (Denise) Johnson Jr. of Cadillac, Toni (Glen) Jandron of Luther and Ann (Doug) Saul of Mesick; and her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Amy was preceded in death by two sisters: Melissa "Mikey" Johnson and Jennifer Johnson.
A memorial family gathering will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
