Amy Jo Weaver of McBain passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverses City. She was 43.
Amy was born February 15, 1978 in Cadillac to Charles L. and Kathy D. (Cooley) Payne. She graduated from Cadillac High School and went on to earn her associates degree from Baker College of Cadillac. Amy worked as a paraprofessional at McBain Elementary School the last four years and loved working with the students.
The greatest joy in Amy's life was being a mother of three. She was a constant supporter of any event or activity they were part of. She was their biggest fan when it came to any sport, band concert, or Footliters production they were part of. Amy and her family spent numerous hours volunteering with Footliters. She loved spending time with her family and also loved camping with family and friends. She was a beloved member of the community and will be remembered for her infectious smile, kind heart, and sweet personality. Amy was also member of the United Methodist Church in Cadillac.
On August 5, 2000 she married her high school sweetheart, Klint G. Weaver, and he survives her along with their twin boys: Kade and Keagan and daughter, Karrigan all of McBain; her parents, Chuck and Kathy Payne of Cadillac; sister, Molly (Payne) Whitney of Cadillac; mother-in-law, Candy Weaver of South Boardman; sister-in-law, Monica (Duane) Alworden of Cadillac; brother-in-law, Ryan (Jennie) Weaver of South Boardman; aunts: Judy Oudman, Linda (Jack) Marshall, Karen Cooley, Diane Payne, Mary (Ken) Blackman, Julie (Pat) Cronkhite, Barb (Mark) Fuzi; uncle, Tim (Barb) Payne; nephews: Howie and Wyatt Inzano, Trevor (Erika) Alworden of Cadillac; nieces: Megan (Junior) Alworden, Audrianna Hankins, Sophia and Cecilia Weaver; cousins: Dan Allen, Sandy (Ken) Wiltzer, Sue (Roger) Monhead, Scott (Anna) Marshall, Todd Marshall, Jody Marshall, Karrie Cooley, Adam (Tia) Cooley, Ken (Christie) Payne, Rod (Tammy) Payne, Bob (Jessica) Fuzi, Paul (Erin) Skiff, David (Leann) Skiff, Brad Cronkite, Amber (Trent) Cheeves, Adam Cronkite, Emily (Stephan) Sorensen, Darcie (David) Dubie, Jenny (Harrison) Bunham and special loved ones: Tracy Goodrich, Lisa (Rob) Yates, and Dresden (Bobby) Flynn, along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Amy was preceded in death by her grandparents: Marshall (Bud) & Ethelmae Cooley, Raymond (Bill) and Rosie Payne; father-in-law, Donald Weaver; uncles and aunts: Alvin Oudman, Larry and Linda Cooley, Russ Payne; cousins, Ken Allen, and Shelley Allen.
Memorial visitation will take place Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 1:00 to 6:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Amy Weaver Memorial Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/amy-weaver-memorial-fund. An online guestbook is available at wwww.petersonfh.com.
