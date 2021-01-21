Amy Lipke, 51, of Mesick, closed her eyes on January 14, 2021 knowing that her struggle was now over. She fought like a warrior until the end against cancer, with the love and devotion and support of her husband Robert Spoor and her children; Thomas, Jenee` and Evan.
Amy was born in Traverse City to Thomas and Susan (Andrews) Lipke. From a very young age, the world knew she had a true gift. That gift is now her legacy. She is without hesitation, even with her own humble acknowledgement one of the most caring, giving and selfless people you would meet.
What began as a simple meeting in sixth grade, budded into romance during their sophomore year and thus begins the journey of unforgettable sunsets, many a holiday where the home was decorated like a photograph from a magazine and the combo of two people who cared so much not only for their family but for the community as a whole.
Amy held several different jobs during her time here from waitressing at Pizza hut to working with her husband buying standing hardwood timber and logs throughout Northern Michigan. Most recently she was employed by Munson home health in Traverse city as a hospice aid. Her work there was very special to her and she excelled at it and she would constantly receive cards and letters of thanks from the families of the people she cared for. She had a true gift for what she did and many people called her their "Angel".
Amy, better known as the "football mom", spearheaded a pop warner program for football in Mesick. By doing this, she opened up the door of opportunity so much more for the youth. Not only was her drive for the program a motivating factor in the community, so was the annual beautification project with flowers in front of the sports concession stand. She also served for 20+ years on the Mesick High School board of education. Amy enjoyed sunsets on lake michigan, exploring the many waterfalls and ice caves in the upper peninsula, fishing on her pontoon and had recently added kayaking. She loved doing anything that involved and allowed her to be with her children.
Amy is survived and missed dearly by Robert Spoor (husband) her son Thomas Robert Spoor of Traverse city, daughter Jenee Joelle Spoor of Harrietta and son Evan Eric Spoor of Harrietta. Parents Thomas (Susan) Lipke of Harrietta, her dear sister JoEl (Randy) Linna of Bradenton FL, her one and only very special nephew Tyler Linna of Bradenton Fl, her dear brother Nathan (Kellie) Lipke of Harrietta. Her precious goats, Howard, Todd, Timothy and Gregory and her faithful german shepard Frank.
She is preceded in death by Grandparents William and Audrey Lipke, Uncle Paul Lipke, and her special cousin Andrew Hacker.
The family will be celebrating Amy's life the way she wishes for when it is safer to gather. Please continue checking in to www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com for updates.
For those wishing an expression of sympathy and gratitude for all Amy has done, please consider a donation in her name to the Mesick Consolidated Schools where a scholarship program has been established.
Amy and her family are being cared for by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
