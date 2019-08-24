SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — Amy Lynn LaFrance, 50, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Amy was born on February 23, 1969 in Reed City, Michigan, to William and Sandra Feasel. Amy was an Insurance Agent for South Marion Insurance for 20 years. Her hobbies and interests include shooting guns with her family at the range and arts and crafts. Amy was very talented with painting, drawing, and pen and ink creations.

Amy was a very determined woman who was also very caring and giving. Her smile and laugh will be missed.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Scott; her brothers, Ben Feasel, Michael Feasel, Nicolas Feasel; father, William Feasel.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City, Michigan. Interment will follow at the Ashton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA  22215.

Cadillac News

