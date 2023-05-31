Andre A. Mestdagh of Tustin passed away Friday morning, May 26, 2023 at his home. He was 93. Andre was born on March 7, 1930 in Izegem, Belgium to Valere August and Joanna Romania Mestdagh. After high school in Belgium he went on to attend Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York where he studied Industrial Engineering.
On April 24, 1954 in Marcellus, New York Andre married Lydia B. Cornwell and on May 12, 1954 he entered the United States Army and served honorably for 2 years. Upon his return from the war he went to work for Chrysler Motor Company and retired after 30 years.
Andre was a member of the Marion Eagles and the Belgian American Association. When he was younger he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed traveling, yard work, mowing his lawn and a good cold Belgian beer.
Survivors include his children: Roger Mestdagh, and Denise (Karl) Booth all of Tustin; two grandsons: Roderick and Robert Booth both of Tustin; a sister, Andrea Vanderstraeten of Belgium.
Mr. Mestdagh was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Robert in 1979 and his wife, Lydia in 2021.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM, Monday June 12, 2023 at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
