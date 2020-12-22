Andrew Lewis Moore, of Luther passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was 77.
He was born on October 31, 1943, in Schenectady, New York to Lewis and Antoinette Moore.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and his three daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the light of his life. If you knew Andrew, you knew all about his kids because he loved to talk about them. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones.
Andrew is survived by his daughters, Leeann Moore of Cadillac, Marie Moore of Evart, and Patti Pacola of Luther; grandchildren, Tyler, Courtney, Bryant, Devin, and Taylor; great-grandchildren Cassin, Blayden, Gauge, Payton, and Sarah; and mother, Gladys Moore of Luther.
