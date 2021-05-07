On Thursday, April 29, 2021, Andrew Michael Miller, loving son and father of three children, passed away suddenly at the age of 32.

Andrew was born July 19, 1988 in Cadillac, MI to Edwin Miller Jr. and Rita Smith. He was employed in electrical engineering at Lear Cooperation of Traverse City and spoke often of his enjoyment of living and working there.

As a youth, like many boys growing up, Andrew loved building bikes, both motorized and otherwise, and shared this hobby with many alike friends in his neighborhood. He also had a passion for fishing, a hobby he brought with him well into adulthood, and one that he enjoyed doing with loved ones. He was known for his quick wit and his adventurous spirit. Andrew was a kid at heart and truly loved watching in awe as his children grew up.

Andrew is preceded in death by his grandparents Edwin Sr. and Dorothy (Miller) of Marion and his grandmother Judith (Moore) of Baldwin.

He is survived by his three children, Gracie, Isabella and Little Andrew; his mother Rita Smith and stepfather Mark Fredell of Cadillac; his father Edwin Miller Jr. of Marion; grandfather LeRoy Smith of Baldwin; sisters Christy Miller of Camden, Alabama and Nicole Miller of Mesick; his three nephews Evan, Bruce and Jackson; as well as many other loved ones.

A service will be held by Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain at a later date. Flowers and donations may be sent to Burkholder Funeral Home of McBain.

Cadillac News

