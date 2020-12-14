Andrew Pluger
Memoriams

Andrew Pluger passed away December 9, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born August 13, 1925 in McBain, Michigan.

Andy was a master craftsman making many beautiful things such as locomotive trains, jewelry armoire, solid oak desk, tables, chairs, stepstools and many more beautiful things for family and friends. He also built several miniature steam engines. He was retired from Adams Tool and Dye where he was a machinist.

Andy always had a smile on his face, and he never complained. Andy attended Holmes Road Church of Christ in Lansing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Luella E. Pluger; daughter, Marsha Woods; grandson, SFC Matthew Lee Hilton; daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Pluger; brother, Ernest Pluger; sister, Marion Schaff. Surviving are sons, Mike Pluger, Mark (Claudia) Pluger, Marvin (Kay) Pluger; son-in-law, Marlin Woods; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank MediLodge of Okemos for their wonderful care of Andrew for the past couple of years. He was very much loved by everyone there.

Visitation will be held at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel on Wednesday, December 16th from 2:00-4:00pm, followed by a brief service. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Manton at 1:00pm on Thursday. www.grlansing.com

