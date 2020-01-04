CADILLAC — Andrew Wallace Baker, Sr. of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Munson Medical Center. He was 73.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Frank and Barbara (Woolfolk) Baker. Andrew was married to Sally (Ballard) Baker in 1968 in Lathrup Village, MI.
Andy’s life can best be described by influences and experiences in the first part of his life that resulted in him becoming the admired, respected and loved man he was. These include the camaraderie and teamwork he learned in school sports and the values that were taught to him when his father encouraged him to join DeMolay as a teen and the Benevolent and the Protective Order of the Elks (BPOE), both organizations whose ultimate goal is to shape good men, citizens, husbands, fathers, friends and leaders. Andy’s fortitude, strength, sense of honor and love of his country grew during his years as a United States Marine Corps Vietnam veteran followed by his training and desire to serve and protect as a Michigan State Trooper, where he rose to the rank of First Lieutenant/Post Commander (Cadillac, MI). He applied all he learned during the remaining years of his life to be a man of strong faith, unquestionable integrity, and committed to giving back to his community through his leadership and charitable involvement. He accomplished this with the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac, where he’d been a past Elder and at he Cadillac Elks Lodge where he was a Life Member and the Exalted Ruler from 2016 to 2018.
Andy was known for his loyalty, compassion, intelligence and very quick wit. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved and treasured his family, his friends and his dog Pogo, as they did him.
Andy leaves behind his wife Sally, son Andrew (Angel Clark) Baker, Jr. of Cadillac; daughter Kimberly (Matt Schlotte) Baker of Portland, OR; granddaughters Haley Popp of Kansas City, KA, Sydney and Maddox Schlotte, Aly and Franky Baker; and his sister Christine Baker.
A memorial service celebrating Andy’s life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac with Rev. Michael Horlocker to officiate.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Outreach and Fellowship Team, the Michigan Elks Association Major Projects Commission and the Wexford County Animal Shelter, in memory of Andrew W. Baker, Sr.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
