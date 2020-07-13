LAKE CITY — Andy Peterson, age 61, of Lake City passed away, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 and also from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City and will be followed by a graveside service at the Pioneer Township Cemetery in Missaukee County.
A full obituary will appear in the next edition of the Cadillac News.
