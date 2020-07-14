LAKE CITY — Andy Peterson, age 61, of Lake City passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Andy was born April 15, 1959 in Grand Rapids to Lewis and Shirley (Howe) Peterson.
He graduated from Lake City High School in 1977. He married Audrey Hancock in 1982. They had one daughter, Ashley. On January 7, 1989 he married the former Jessie Hutchinson and they had one son, Lane.
Andy started working in the Christmas tree business in 1983 for Hutchinson Tree and Forest for a total of fourteen years. He went to work for Advanced Energy in the oil fields for the past twenty four years. He enjoyed all the states he traveled to for work and the many co-workers he met in the field.
Andy was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 300 and Iron Wheels M/C. He loved to travel, ride his Harleys, and be with his family, friends and his greatest joy; his grandchildren.
Andy made a big impact on everyone who was lucky enough to know him. There was and will only ever be one “BAD ANDY!‘
Andy is survived by his wife Jessie, daughter: Ashley (Josh) Sundell of Lake City, son: Lane (Heather) Peterson of Interlochen and grandchildren: Skye, Asheton, Ava, Carter and Reyna.
He is also survived by his siblings: Connie (Jeff) Kondy of Indianapolis, IN, Mary Jo Bellows, Jim (Jackie) Peterson, Kathy (Chuck) Lang and Judy Peterson all of Lake City and many nieces and nephews.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Sherryl Bartholomew, nephew, David
Guthrey and mother in law, Lorraine Hutchinson.
There will be a time of visitation held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 and also from Noon until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City, followed by a graveside service at the Pioneer Township Cemetery with Pastor Chad Carmichael officiating.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
