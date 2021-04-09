Angela Ann McLellan of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Pleasant Lake Lodge. She was 78.

Angie was born November 1, 1942 in Lansing to Sterling Silver and Hazel Ardis (Rogers) Alf and they preceded her in death.

Angie worked with her husband as his secretary at Smiley's Refuse for over ten years. She loved spending time and working at Club Cadillac. Angie was an artist and enjoyed working with acrylic paints. She was an advocate for mental illness awareness and spoke at many events.

She is survived by her children: Amanda (Todd) Augenstein of Clare, Benjamin (Beth) McLellan of Wautoma, Wisconsin, Joshua (Nat) McLellan of Rapid City, Michigan and their father, Benjamin McLellan of Bellaire; grandchildren: Mattie (Jordan) Joynt of Manton, Erin (Brian) Wawok of South Bend, Indiana, Caleb (Sharon) McLellan of Kansas City, Kansas, Emily McLellan of Boise, Idaho, Samuel McLellan of New York City and Olivia (Weston) Malnory of Wautoma, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren: Jennika, Josie, Zoey, Frances, Harrison and Braxton and a sister, Connie (Roy) Caldwell of Holt and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County with Pastor Hersel Wing officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Club Cadillac.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

