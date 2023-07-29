Angela Marie Adams, of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at her home. She was 43.

Angela was born on June 2, 1980 in Shelby Township, Michigan to parents Ronald and Donna (Geilow) Adams. Ang managed Pleasant Lake Lodge in Cadillac, a job she deeply loved. On her days off, she enjoyed taking the residents shopping. She could always be found with her furry companion, Charger. Ang cherished spending time with her family and friends.

Angela is survived by her loving family, her loving dog, Charger; sister, Tonia (Jim) Persky of Gladwin; brother, Steven (Lisa) Adams of Gladwin; her residents and friends at Pleasant Lake Lodge; numerous nieces and a nephew; and many other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Donna Adams; and grandma, Marjorie Adams.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

