Angela Marie Parker of Mount Pleasant passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland. She was 54.
Angie was born July 5th, 1968 in Lakeview, Michigan to Clifford Robert and Linda Marie (Snyder) Porterfield. She attended Lakeview Community Schools and worked with her father and brother in the construction industry. Angie later worked as a Nurse's Aide, and then as an abstractor. Angie's presence was larger than life. Her smile lit up the room, and her sense of humor was one of a kind and guaranteed to make you laugh. She was a free spirit who loved going to the casino, fishing, riding motorcycles, playing Bingo and listening to music. Angie loved her family and was a fierce protector of her three boys.
On July 9,2021 she married Bennie Parker III, He survives her along with her children: Ryan (Elizzabeth) Porterfield, Devyn Holbrook (Keisha), Anthony Holbrook; stepchildren Cynthia Parker, Andrew Garcia, Jestin Cowling and Andre Falor: several grandchildren; her parents Bob and Linda Porterfield; her siblings: Joe (Tammy) Porterfield, Linda (Ed) Powell, Brandy (Brad) Hamilton and numerous nieces and nephews. Angie was loved and will be missed by many friends. She would give all she had to help or bring a smile to another.
A celebration of Life will be held in July of 2023 and her final resting place will be Sixteen Cemetery in Slagle Township. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
