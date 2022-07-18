Angela May (Ream) Long of Mesick, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2022
in her home. She was 67.
Angie was born in Traverse City, MI. on a blustery day in January of 1955, to Otto Theodore "Ted" Ream Sr. and Geraldine May (Kline) Ream. She married Patrick Allen Long in August of 1974 at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac, MI.
Angie was the chosen valedictorian of her graduating class of 1973 at Mesick High School. After graduating from high school, Angie went on to attend Ferris State University, where she acquired a degree in Dental Assisting. She worked alongside Dr. Michael Lueder as his first dental assistant for many years. As her family grew, she made the decision to become a full time homemaker and homeschooled her kids throughout their educational years. Later, she assumed the role of Paraprofessional at Mesick Consolidated Schools.
Angie also enjoyed being a cheerleading coach at Mesick High School. Throughout the years, she was a dedicated Youth Leader and a Church Camp counselor. In addition, she was also involved with the local Women's Club of Mesick and was a Lifetime AMVETS Auxiliary member.
Angie's passions included: playing many games, especially the games Aggravation or Scrabble and most importantly, WINNING! She loved her trips to the U.P. with Pat and spending time with the grandkids. She was particularly fond of chocolate candy and soft serve ice cream. Whenever time permitted, you would find her crafting and scrapbooking all the amazing pictures she'd loved to take. During Christmas, she loved to bake all the family's traditional cookies and baked goods.
Angie was a certified Master Gardener through the State of Michigan. She loved all things flowers and truly enjoyed being in her gardens. When she wasn't gardening, Angie was serving at her local church with the children.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Patrick Allen Long; children: Monica (AC) Coleman, Heather (Kit) Potter and Laura Ann Long; grandchildren: Ethan, Cierra, Alexis, Chloe, Elliott, and Sylas Coleman of Sussex, New Jersey and Brady and Paige Potter of Traverse City; brother, Otto (Sandy) Ream Jr. of Mesick and many other brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, "Ted" and Geraldine Ream; her brother, "Jim" Ream; her niece, Dana Ream; great niece, Brittany Green and her fathers-in-law, Willard Evens and Bruce Long.
A special thanks to Hospice of Michigan for their wonderful care and support. Also, thank you to The Nazarene Church of Buckley and The River Church of Mesick for assisting in the arrangements.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. The memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at The River Church of Mesick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family or Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
