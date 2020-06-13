LEROY — Angus H Kittle of Leroy passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior Tuesday, June 9, 2020, aged 94 years.
He was born April 23, 1926 in Detroit, MI to George Angus Kittle and Vara May O’Rae. He was raised in Hillsdale County until he left to serve in the Marine Corps at age 17 in 1943. He fought as a sniper and communications runner in the 4th battalion 25th Marines, during the battle of Iwo Jima in WW2 until he was wounded. He was awarded a Purple Heart medal. He graduated from Addison high school via the United States Armed Forces Institute in the Farragut Idaho Naval Hospital while recovering from head wounds.
He married Carmen A. Horsfall in Gladwin who preceded him in death in 2011. Carmen and Angus lived together for 63 years including 20 years' time in the Grand Rapids area, 18 years together in Newaygo, and 12 years in Leroy to which they moved in1999 until she passed away. Angus lived in Leroy another eight years until moving to Mt Pleasant in 2019. They were faithful members of the Highland Christian Reformed Church of Marion. Angus was a hardworking engineer/machinist who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gun collecting, golf, bird watching and snow plowing.
He is survived by sons, Angus (Gale) Kittle Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, and Robert Kittle of Leroy; daughters, Kathleen (Bill) Beebe of Mt. Pleasant, Sharon (Bill) Beaulieu of Leroy, and Sandra (Bob) Lenartz of Leroy; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Good and Evelyn Brainerd. He was preceded in death by his wife Carmen; daughter, Joyce (Neil) Sabin; son, Wayne Kittle; parents, Angus and Vara Kittle; and sisters, Alice Damron and Shirley Russell; brothers, Harold and Wilson Kittle,
Graveside services were held for immediate family only due to COVID restrictions.
Burial has taken place in Rose Lake Township Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.