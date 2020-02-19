TUSTIN — Ann Louise (Lindquist) Wemple of Tustin passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home. She was 68. Ann was born October 6, 1951 in Reed City, Michigan, to James Willis and Signe Helen (Sutherland) Lindquist and they preceded her in death.
Ann graduated from Pine River High School with the class of 1969. Ann was a devoted mother who always supported her children. She was a former PTA member and was a regular parent volunteer at school activities. Ann helped with Band Boosters, the music program at Marion Schools and was proud to sit in the front row at any event her children were participating in.
Ann’s love of children also extended to her church. She was a member of Dighton Wesleyan Church and served in the nursery and Sunday School program there as well as helping with other special events. Annie, as she was affectionately known to some, could not be caught without a smile on her face. She delighted in connecting with people and always went above and beyond to help others. She often put the needs of others before her own, despite her many physical challenges and setbacks.
On January 23, 1970 in LeRoy she married Ronald L. Wemple, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. He survives her along with their daughters, Bethany Wemple of Tustin, Emily (Chris) Owens of Anderson, South Carolina, Ashley (Joe) Pulido of Eaton Rapids, and Allison (Brandon) Boatman of Gaylord; grandchildren, Dierdre, Avery, Ivy, Jacob, Regan; her siblings, Shannon Lindquist of LeRoy, Drew (Brenda) Lindquist of LeRoy, Daniel (Michelle) Lindquist of St. Johns, Valerie Drager of Traverse City, and Polly (Greg) Shannon of McComb, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Ronald Wemple.
Memorial services will be held at noon, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Dighton Wesleyan Church with Pastor Jim Gulish officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday, February 21, 2020 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dighton Wesleyan Church Nursery. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
