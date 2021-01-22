Ann Louise Rudolph of Cadillac passed away Wednesday morning, January 20, 2021 at the Sunshine Home in Manton. She was 95. Louise was born on March 4, 1925 in Cadillac to Par Harvey & Ruth E. (Anderson) Sodergren.
Louise was a life resident of the Cadillac area and graduated from Cadillac High School. After school she had been employed at Michigan Bell for 15 years. On September 28, 1946 she married Bruce W. Rudolph and he preceded her in death on August 15, 2002.
Music was one of the things Louise enjoyed and she playing the violin and piano and singing at senior centers around the Cadillac area and was a member of the Cadillac Orchestra. She also was very creative and enjoyed sewing and knitting. Louise had many friends at Harborview where she lived for 15 years and in Mission, Texas where she spent 15 winters as well as at Lifehouse Assembly of God Church in Cadillac where she enjoyed attending services. But most of all she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Paul (Doris) Rudolph of Cadillac; granddaughter, Thresa Rudolph of Cadillac; great grandchildren: Michael Rudolph, Derrick Draper, Jacob Esskew, Cameron Esskew, and Taylor Esskew. In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, David W. Rudolph in 2006, and a sister, Geraldine Barons and a brother, Victor Sodergren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Tom Mattiuzzo officiating. Burial will be at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County. Friends may meet the family from 4-6 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lifehouse Assembly of God Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
