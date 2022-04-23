Ann Lynn Bayes of Tucson, AZ and formerly of Cadillac, MI passed away in Tucson at the age of 88 on February 18, 2022.
She was born February 19, 1933 in Clare Michigan to Otho and Arvilla (Porter) Bayes. Ann graduated from Central Michigan University in 1956 and was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She was a Cadillac Junior High physical education teacher for 27 years, retiring in 1986. Ann loved sports of all kinds, but especially basketball. She was an only child who never married or had children, so her friends were everything to her. She enjoyed planning and participating in parties by writing quips, phrases, stories and poems to help celebrate. Ann became a pencil and colored pencil artist late in life and took second place in a competition when she had been drawing just a few years. She was a choir member at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Tucson and she enjoyed all kinds of music and singing.
Ann is survived by her godchildren, Nina (Johnson) Deane of Grand Rapids, MI and Gregory Johnson of Cadillac, MI; as well as many dear friends.
Ann's final resting place will be in Clare, MI where she asked her remains to be carried in a coffee can! Her sense of humor will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Before her death, she requested any donations be made to a charity of your choice.
