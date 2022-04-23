Ann Lynn Bayes
Memoriams

Ann Lynn Bayes of Tucson, AZ and formerly of Cadillac, MI passed away in Tucson at the age of 88 on February 18, 2022.

She was born February 19, 1933 in Clare Michigan to Otho and Arvilla (Porter) Bayes. Ann graduated from Central Michigan University in 1956 and was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She was a Cadillac Junior High physical education teacher for 27 years, retiring in 1986. Ann loved sports of all kinds, but especially basketball. She was an only child who never married or had children, so her friends were everything to her. She enjoyed planning and participating in parties by writing quips, phrases, stories and poems to help celebrate. Ann became a pencil and colored pencil artist late in life and took second place in a competition when she had been drawing just a few years. She was a choir member at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Tucson and she enjoyed all kinds of music and singing.

Ann is survived by her godchildren, Nina (Johnson) Deane of Grand Rapids, MI and Gregory Johnson of Cadillac, MI; as well as many dear friends.

Ann's final resting place will be in Clare, MI where she asked her remains to be carried in a coffee can! Her sense of humor will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Before her death, she requested any donations be made to a charity of your choice.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.