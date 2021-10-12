Ann May Arrington of Cadillac passed away Monday morning, October 11, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 85. Ann was born on August 5, 1936 in Harrietta, Michigan to Jesse D. & Edna I. (Welch) Cole and they preceded her in death. On June 25, 1956 in Harrietta she married Jack Arrington and he preceded her in death on February 16, 1987.
Ann had lived in the Cadillac Area all her life and graduated from Mesick High School. She had been employed at the Wexford County Register of Deeds office for many years. She enjoyed music, playing the piano and fishing.
Survivors include her children: Dusty Gomez of Florida, Steven Arrington of Idaho, and Teresa (Karl) Vanderhoef of Tustin; grandchildren: Cameron Arrington, Cody (Kristin) Watson, Brianne (Matthew) Varley, Dylan Sieting, Mariah Sieting, Tyler (Erica) Vanderhoef, and Andrew (Siera) Vanderhoef; great grandchildren: Addison & Finley Watson, Adalyn Imhoff, Novalee Vanderhoef, Kamrynn & Ellianna Cooper and Octavia Vanderhoef; Ann's siblings: Jesse (Sharon) Cole of Florida and Jane Jurmanovich of Oregon.
No services are planned at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
