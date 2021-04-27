Announcing with deep sadness the peaceful passing of Anna E. Henry, April 16, 2021.
Born Anna Elouise Fitzner, July 15, 1934 in Flint. She grew up and graduated high school in Port Huron. She was united in marriage to Jack W. Henry on September 29, 1956. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2003.
Except for this last year in Florida and a short time in Cleveland after high school, Anna spent her whole life between the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan. She loved spending time at the family farm outside of Port Huron.
While raising her family in Imlay City and Cadillac, she enjoyed golfing, figure skating and continuing her education at local community colleges. She played bridge and bowled on many leagues well into her 80's where she made many lasting friendships. Anna was a fixture at Chemical Bank and local Bridal Shops for many years; she also worked, briefly, at Mid-State Fruit Co.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her only sibling, Betty Lou Lewis in 2003.
She is survived by four children, 8 grandchildren and one nephew: Philip (son Kendrick Tyler); Gordon (Shelly), Sarah and Sean; LuAnn (Paul) Wallenius, Vincent and Autumn and Joel (Christy), Jack, Sam and Grace; nephew Lewis Scott.
A special thank you to all her friends who in later years made sure Anna was included in gatherings, games and events. Everyone will miss her zest for life, laughter, adventurousness and competitiveness. May you rest in peace, mom.
A graveside service in Port Huron will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Cadillac Elks Lodge #680, Cadillac, MI 49601.
