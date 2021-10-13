Anna (Rogers) Howe, age 88 of McBain, passed away at Oak Manor Senior Living in Largo, Florida on October 9, 2021. She was born in Milford, MA to Manuel and Emily (Maticka) on October 17, 1932.
Anna lived for many years in Milford, MA, Whitman, MA, and McBain, MI. She was a devoted mother and caring friend. After retiring from Burger King, she loved spending time on her computer; doing research and social media. She loved to crochet, listening to music, art, poetry, looking out for her family, friends, and neighbors. She loved eating lobster and dining out with her family.
Anna is survived by her three children; Wally (Heidi) Tower of Rockland, Maine, Patricia (Eric) Scharn of Clearwater, Florida, Loraine (Duane) Sawmiller of McBain, Michigan. Grandchildren Susan Justice, Mehgan Anglo, Holly Meade, Jennifer Davis, Donna Crowley, Erica Brod, Hannah Foster, Thomas Lindahl, Stephan Tower, Hannah Tower, Jason Billett, William Tower Jr., Joseph Tower, and Thomas Tower, great grandchildren; Kimberly Cerqueria, Jonathan Cerqueria, Aeden McKivergan, Delton Jude Justice, Aja Davis, Skye Brod, Rain Brod, Devin, Elizabeth, & Haley Widdecomb, Shane & McKenzie Winchenbach, as well as three great-great grandchildren; Noah Merrick, Jameson Brady, and James Pierce. She has one surviving sister Dorothy Brazeav of Bolton, MA.
Anna was proceeded in death by her parents Manuel and Emily Rogers, her son William Tower and sister Evelyn Tracy, her first husband Wallace Tower, and her second husband Ken Howe, great granddaughter Katlyn McKinley and great-great grandson Sebastian.
No services will be held and burial will take place at the Mount View Cemetery next to her family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
