MCBAINS — Anna Laurie Pollington, 85, fell asleep in death July 8, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Ann was born January 15, 1935 in Aetna Township, Falmouth, the third daughter of Lyle Ray and Frances Ione (Alexander) Hall and they have preceded her in death. Her father named her Annie Laurie after an old song that he liked, but a clerical error changed it to Anna Laurie, though she would let you know she did not go by Anna. She lost her mother in 1942 and her loving grandmother Nellie Hall moved in to help care for her and her siblings.
Ann was raised in the Falmouth and Lake City area and married Bernard Maxwell Pollington on January 15, 1952. They celebrated 52 years of marriage before Bernie’s passing in 2004. Due to Bernie’s work in the tool and die industry, they moved back and forth from the Detroit area to home in the McBain area through the 1950s and 1960s before settling permanently back on the farm in 1968. That was Ann’s happy place since she loved animals. They raised a lot of different animals on their farm but she was especially fond of her many dogs and cats, lovingly cared for in her home.
Ann was always a reader and a studier, especially of the Bible, and she was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1958. Sharing with others what she learned from her Bible study was always important to her.
As their family grew, all of her children and grandchildren lived within a mile, making her house a second home for them all and was the usual gathering place for anniversaries, reunions, the first day of deer season and many more family and extended family gatherings. Grandma was always a hearing ear for her grandchildren and it was a special treat when it was your turn to spend the night with Grandpa and Grandma.
She worked at several different jobs over the years, off and on, besides being a wonderful homemaker, but her last one was as a dietary aide at Autumnwood.
Ann is survived by her daughter Cindy Alberts of McBain, daughters-in-law Marsha Pollington and Karla (Jeff) Pollington; grandchildren Rhonda (Brian) Nicolay, Marianne (Daryl) Quist, Krista (Richard) Bach, Angela Jarvis, Doug (Becky) Bigger, Steven Pollington, Brandon (Heather) Pollington, Wayne (Renee) Pollington and Kara Pollington; brothers-in-law Lyle Pollington, Claude (Ruthann) Pollington and Neil Lucas; 31 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, some nieces being like daughters to her.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Bernie in 2004, sons Paul Pollington in 2014 and Marty Pollington in 1996, son-in-law Ron Alberts in 2009, grandson Jason Pollington in 2018 and siblings Lila (James) Kelley, Alice Pollington, Parker Jay Hall, Violet (Wilfred) Mink and Carolyn Lucas along with many in-laws. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
The family will be having a memorial service at a later date.
